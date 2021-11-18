Cold fronts are heading our way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – First front through will be early Friday morning, about the time of the Lunar Eclipse. Max eclipse time is 4:03 a.m. FRIDAY morning.

Until then, partly cloudy and mild with another daytime high near 80° (we reached 79° on Wednesday). There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or two, but no worries as they should be brief.

Friday morning will start off mild, in the 60s, trouble is, winds will be pumped up and pumping in chilly temperatures. Afternoon highs will be around 70°. Winds will gust up to 30 mph along area beaches.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will have afternoon highs in the 70s, with lighter winds and an isolated shower for Saturday and game day Sunday. By Monday, another major cold front moves in and should give us a round of showers, followed by the coldest air so far this fall.