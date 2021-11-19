TGIF! After our only 80° day this month, November roars back next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I will most likely take a nap until 3:45 a.m., then peek out the window to see if clouds are numerous, or not.

If not, then whoo hoo!

Grab my camera and get some pictures, keep in mind, the moon will be mid-way up in the Western skies. During the maximum part of the eclipse it could be hard to find if there are significant clouds out there. At 4:03 a.m you should see a sliver of light with a reddish hue next to it. This will be what you should see when it is at its maximum darkness.

The eclipse is a very full partial eclipse as 97% will be covered.

Partly cloudy skies will be what you will be waking up to (after I go back to sleep). Morning, sunrise temperatures will seem mild, mainly in the 60s. For November, this is a mild start. Trouble is, temperatures will barely budge. They will hover in the 60s throughout the day.

Winds will be increasing throughout the afternoon, especially along area beaches where gusts could exceed 30 mph. These winds will be onshore, from the northeast, but this will not be a true “nor’easter”. There will be only a few showers and these winds will fade Saturday afternoon.

Speaking of which, afternoon temperatures on Saturday will also struggle. Expect a high of 70°.

Game day is still looking mild, with highs in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies and just a slight chance of a shower.

Monday may see highs near 80° but by Tuesday, there will likely be freeze warnings for parts of Georgia and by Wednesday morning we could see frost advisories for parts of inland Florida and Georgia.

Now that sounds more like Winter.