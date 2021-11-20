Mini-mini-nor’easter along area beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the lunar eclipse past us (too many clouds) the weekend forecast is now looking more nor’easter-ish than what we would want. Nothing like what we experienced two weekends ago, northeasterly winds will be strong enough to cause issues along area beaches. Not so much rain, as there will only be a few scattered showers for St. Johns, Clay, Putnam and Flagler counties. Gusty winds, slightly higher than normal high tides, rip currents, and large surf will be the biggest issues. There will not be any coastal flooding issues.

Beyond the coastal issues, Saturday and especially Sunday are looking pretty good.

Partly cloudy, breezy and pleasantly cool start to Saturday and Sunday mornings. Daytime highs will still be cool on Saturday, mainly in the upper 60s to around 70°. Sunday will see lighter winds, more sunshine and milder afternoon temps, perfect for the Jaguars game at 1 p.m. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Sunday, except at area beaches where onshore winds will bring in a little chill.

Monday takes us to the top of a roller coaster descent in terms of temperatures through mid-week.

Monday will be breezy, warm, with clouds and a few showers. Afternoon highs will be around 75°. Chances of rain, around 50%, yet whatever showers we see should be brief and not particularly heavy.

Tuesday, Wednesday will be a pair of blustery days, that’s chilly and breezy. Just how chilly will the mornings be? 30s in Georgia seems like a lock, but recent forecast model trends have been milder.

Thanksgiving still looking good with a milder bias in forecast trends. Highs should be in the low 70s. Beaches will be in the upper 60s.

Winds will double peak, with cold gusty winds on Tuesday