Fri-yay forecast looking like a “9″ on the Gaughan Gauge

Early morning chill not as cool

John Gaughan, Chief meteorologist

Make it a "9"

Jacksonville, Fla. – If you are a News4jax insider for the weather newsletter, you know where I am going to go with this brief weather update! The Newsletter is published on Wednesday, this week it was on Thursday. The topic? December mild days will become warm days and possibly record warmth by mid-month!

In the meantime, we are likely to see a very pleasant 3 days, just a few extra clouds. Morning temperatures mostly in the50s and daytime highs in the 70s. Even better, westerly winds will be on Sunday could allow for a beautiful finish to the weekend.

Sunrise 7:08 a.m. Sunset 5:25 p.m.

Well above normal temperatures this weekend, Tuesday will see a brief chill.

