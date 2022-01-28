Heads up! Cold Florida weather means iguanas falling from trees

Cold temperatures in South Florida stun iguanas causing them to fall from trees.

Cold weather in South Florida means it’s possible that iguanas are gonna be falling from above.

Because they are cold-blooded reptiles, iguanas living in South Florida trees often become immobile in chilly weather, causing them to drop to the ground when the thermometer plummets, though they are still alive.

This tends to happen when temperatures drop below 40°. Freeze watches and warning are in effect throughout Florida this weekend, with inland lows ar 23-27° around Jacksonville.

Hard Freeze late Saturday night for most of SE GA and NE FL. The exception may be near the beaches. Inland lows 23-27 degrees with coastal lows 27-31 degrees. Protect People, Plants, Pipes and Pets. pic.twitter.com/025GoJKioH — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) January 28, 2022

Our “feel-like” temperatures Saturday night to Sunday morning will sit in the upper teens to low 20s — significantly lower than last weekend, hence the wind chill advisory.

Looking back at previous years where temperatures dropped into the 20s, we see that in 2018. we reached a low of 25° in January. Back in 2015, we reached a low of 24° in February.

The all-time record low for the month of January at JAX was 7° set back in 1985.

