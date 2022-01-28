55º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Weather

Heads up! Cold Florida weather means iguanas falling from trees

Iguanas drop when temps drop below 40°

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Tags: Cold, Weather, Iguanas, South Florida, Falling
Cold temperatures in South Florida stun iguanas causing them to fall from trees. (WPLG)

Cold weather in South Florida means it’s possible that iguanas are gonna be falling from above.

Because they are cold-blooded reptiles, iguanas living in South Florida trees often become immobile in chilly weather, causing them to drop to the ground when the thermometer plummets, though they are still alive.

This tends to happen when temperatures drop below 40°. Freeze watches and warning are in effect throughout Florida this weekend, with inland lows ar 23-27° around Jacksonville.

Our “feel-like” temperatures Saturday night to Sunday morning will sit in the upper teens to low 20s — significantly lower than last weekend, hence the wind chill advisory.

Looking back at previous years where temperatures dropped into the 20s, we see that in 2018. we reached a low of 25° in January. Back in 2015, we reached a low of 24° in February.

The all-time record low for the month of January at JAX was 7° set back in 1985.

Click here to read more about the weekend weather.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

email

facebook

twitter