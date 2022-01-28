Another cold blast triggers a Weather Authority Alert weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a cold few weeks, we are heading into yet another cold weekend. A Weather Authority Alert Day will start Saturday morning and continue through Sunday morning.
So what’s the difference between this weekend and last weekend where we broke a record low maximum temperature of 41° and dropped to 27° at Jacksonville International Airport?
Time and wind. Our overnight low temperatures will be colder for a longer period of time, triggering a hard freeze watch and a freeze warning.
Hard Freeze late Saturday night for most of SE GA and NE FL. The exception may be near the beaches. Inland lows 23-27 degrees with coastal lows 27-31 degrees. Protect People, Plants, Pipes and Pets. pic.twitter.com/025GoJKioH— NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) January 28, 2022
Our “feel-like” temperatures Saturday night to Sunday morning will sit in the upper teens to low 20s — significantly lower than last weekend, hence the wind chill advisory.
Looking back at previous years where temperatures dropped into the 20s, we see that in 2018. we reached a low of 25° in January. Back in 2015, we reached a low of 24° in February.
The all-time record low for the month of January at JAX was 7° set back in 1985.
With that in mind, it means that we haven’t seen temperatures of 25° in four years and we haven’t seen temperatures as low as 24° in seven years.
So as we prepare for the weekend, let’s remember the five Ps.
- Pipes: Anytime temperatures drop below freezing, you’ll want to set one faucet in your home to a slow drip. It’s best for that faucet to be the one farthest away from where the water enters your home.
- Pets: If it’s too cold for us, it’s too cold for them! Bring in your furry friends and keep them warm. If they can’t come inside, make sure that they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.
- Plants: Cover up any sensitive plants with a sheet or tarp and make sure it’s tied down to trap in the heat.
- People: Check on friends and family, especially the elderly, to make sure they are prepared and can stay warm.
- Practice fire safety: Remember the 3 feet rule! If you must use a space heater, make sure the heater is at least 3 feet away from anything flammable. Do not leave a heater unattended. Check and make sure smoke alarms are working.