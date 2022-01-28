Another cold blast triggers a Weather Authority Alert weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a cold few weeks, we are heading into yet another cold weekend. A Weather Authority Alert Day will start Saturday morning and continue through Sunday morning.

So what’s the difference between this weekend and last weekend where we broke a record low maximum temperature of 41° and dropped to 27° at Jacksonville International Airport?

Time and wind. Our overnight low temperatures will be colder for a longer period of time, triggering a hard freeze watch and a freeze warning.

Hard Freeze late Saturday night for most of SE GA and NE FL. The exception may be near the beaches. Inland lows 23-27 degrees with coastal lows 27-31 degrees. Protect People, Plants, Pipes and Pets. pic.twitter.com/025GoJKioH — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) January 28, 2022

Our “feel-like” temperatures Saturday night to Sunday morning will sit in the upper teens to low 20s — significantly lower than last weekend, hence the wind chill advisory.

Looking back at previous years where temperatures dropped into the 20s, we see that in 2018. we reached a low of 25° in January. Back in 2015, we reached a low of 24° in February.

The all-time record low for the month of January at JAX was 7° set back in 1985.

With that in mind, it means that we haven’t seen temperatures of 25° in four years and we haven’t seen temperatures as low as 24° in seven years.

So as we prepare for the weekend, let’s remember the five Ps.