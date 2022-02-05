Grey, damp and windy weekend with below average temperatures

Happy Sunday!

Scattered showers continue to hug our coast with off and on showers sticking around all day. We’re not talking a washout, but you’ll want the umbrella handy. We’ll see rain totals less than half and inch in most locations.

A wind advisory has been issued for those east of I-95 until 4 p.m. today. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the north-northeast 15-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Daytime highs will once again sit in the 50s.

Rain chances will follow us through midweek with below average temperatures. A slight warm up will develop by the end of next week.