Grey, damp and windy weekend with below average temperatures

Temperatures struggle to reach the upper 50s this weekend

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Sunday Wind Advisory (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Happy Sunday!

Scattered showers continue to hug our coast with off and on showers sticking around all day. We’re not talking a washout, but you’ll want the umbrella handy. We’ll see rain totals less than half and inch in most locations.

A wind advisory has been issued for those east of I-95 until 4 p.m. today. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the north-northeast 15-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Daytime highs will once again sit in the 50s.

Rain chances will follow us through midweek with below average temperatures. A slight warm up will develop by the end of next week.

