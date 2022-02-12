Seasonal in the 70s ahead of our weekend cold front

Happy Saturday! We’re starting off our morning with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 40s and 50s and light winds.

Throughout the afternoon we’ll see temperatures climb into the low 70s. Isolated showers will build over the Gulf and track east later this afternoon/evening, mainly across northeast Florida.

Overnight showers will continue to track east making for a damp start to our Sunday. Rain total will be low sitting at less than 1/2 an inch.

Showers will taper off by lunch on Sunday with highs climbing into the 60s. Our skies will slowly clear by late afternoon/evening. If you have Super Bowl plans you’re in luck as we dry and clear out just in time for kick off.

Monday will be sunny and chilly with highs only in the mid 50s. If you do have Valentines Day plans dress accordingly!

We’ll dry out and return to the seasonal 60s by Tuesday.