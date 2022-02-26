Sunshine and 70s return for the weekend

Good morning! We’re waking up to areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 50s.

Thanks to a passing dry cold front his morning our daytime highs will warm up into in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north 8-15 mph. A great day for all the activities happening around town!

A few clouds will roll in overnight with patchy fog and low’s in the 50s.

Sunday will be warm near 80 with partly sunny skies. Clouds will roll in by mid afternoon as scattered showers develop late Sunday and follow us into Monday.

Our next front will sink south Monday leaving us damp and a bit cooler in the 60s.