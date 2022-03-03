Low humidity and warming afternoon highs, pleasant pattern continues

Patchy fog with chilly temperatures this morning followed by another sunny and warm afternoon. Low humidity values make it even better. Clear and cool tonight with patchy fog developing late.

Thursday: A warm afternoon with highs above seasonal averages. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Cool, clear evening with light patchy fog. Wind: WSW/SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny and a little cooler. Open window weather wraps up the work week! Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s under clear skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores, upper 70s to low 80s inland. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Clear skies overnight, not as cool, patchy fog forms inland.

Looking ahead: Pleasant with dry conditions through the end of the week followed by a warmer weekend.

7am 42

8am 44

9am 54

10am 66

11am 74

12pm 78

3 pm 82

5pm 80

8pm 67

10pm 63

11pm 61

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 6:27 pm