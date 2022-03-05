Near record breaking heat Monday before rain returns

Happy Sunday!

We’ll round out the weekend with a mild evening only dipping down into the 60s by early Monday morning. Winds will sit out of the southeast 8-12 mph.

The dry and breezy conditions will continue through Monday keeping the fire danger elevated. Please stay away from any activities that could spark a flame.

Monday will trend well above average with highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

After a long dry stretch showers will finally return to our forecast starting Tuesday.

More widespread heavy rainfall with a few thunderstorms will build Wednesday and follow us through the end of the workweek as a front makes itself comfortable just to our north. This will feed moisture into NE FL and SE GA.

The Players will likely be impacted by the rain this week so it’s a great time to download the Weather Authority App!