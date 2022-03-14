Near seasonal to start the week while tracking another round of rain

Happy Monday! We’re off to a chilly start in the 30s, 40s inland and 50s along the coast, go ahead and grab that jacket before heading outside.

Throughout the day we’ll warm up into the upper 60s low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds and a 20% chance for coastal showers.

We’ll increase our rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the seasonal 70s. You’ll definitely want the rain gear!

There is a chance for strong storms both Tuesday and Wednesday so go ahead and download the Weather Authority App to get real time alerts.

We’ll dry back out Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

Isolated rain chances will return Saturday.