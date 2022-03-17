Let the sunshine!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Put away the umbrellas for a couple of days, specifically, Thursday and Friday.

Cool mornings and blue skies, where sunrise is around 7:33 a.m. and blue skies dominate. Morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs range from 80°-ish today to the mid 80′s on Friday. Overall, very nice! Don’t forget your sunglasses.

Full worm moon, Friday evening. Moonrise is at 8:13 a.m. weather looks great, just a few clouds.

Saturday a few showers will roll through but all indications are they will fade as they approach Jacksonville and not impact the Monster Jam. Saturday will start off in the 50s and see highs around 78° to 82°.

By Sunday (spring has sprung), into Monday skies will clear out but temperatures will be much cooler. Sunrise temperatures will be in 50s.

Monday through Wednesday, back to “the grind”.