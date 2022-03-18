72º
Hail falls in Jacksonville during severe thunderstorm warning

Warning for Duval County has since expired

Staff, News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hail was reported in Jacksonville as Duval County was under a severe thunderstorm warning early Friday evening.

A News4JAX viewer sent photos of hail in ZIP code 32225, which is the East Arlington and Fort Caroline area.

Another viewer sent News4JAX video showing hail on the Southside pelting a car and a deck.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Duval County until 6:15 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service issued the severe thunderstorm warning for Duval County about 5:30 p.m.

It included Jacksonville’s beaches.

The warning expired at 6:15 p.m.

