Hail falls in Jacksonville during severe thunderstorm warning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hail was reported in Jacksonville as Duval County was under a severe thunderstorm warning early Friday evening.

A News4JAX viewer sent photos of hail in ZIP code 32225, which is the East Arlington and Fort Caroline area.

Another viewer sent News4JAX video showing hail on the Southside pelting a car and a deck.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Duval County until 6:15 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service issued the severe thunderstorm warning for Duval County about 5:30 p.m.

It included Jacksonville’s beaches.

The warning expired at 6:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Jacksonville Beach FL, Atlantic Beach FL, Neptune Beach FL until 6:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/LpI4gDN8an — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) March 18, 2022

If you have any weather photos, you can upload them to SnapJAX.