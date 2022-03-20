Spring has arrived with cool temps and super sunshine!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spring showers (and storms) are out of here, so put away the umbrellas for a couple of days, specifically, today through Tuesday.

Cool mornings and blue skies, where sunrise is around 7:30 a.m. each morning and afternoon skies are wall-to wall blue. Nice! Morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs range from 70-73° today to around 80° on Tuesday. Overall, very nice! Don’t forget your sunglasses.

Cold front sweeps across the country this week and with it there will be severe storms. There will likely be rounds of tornadoes that will do damage, we will follow this and keep you updated to how destructive they become.

Wednesday, Jacksonville will see that cold front approach with a round of storms later in the evening. Temperatures will top out in the 80s.

Thursday turns cooler, cloudy and wet. Showers and daytime temperatures mainly in the 60s will make Thursday the “ugh weather” day of the week.

