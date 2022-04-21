Beautiful weather with many events happening just today!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beautiful and milder. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 70s. Winds will be onshore (easterly) gusty up to 25 mph. These conditions will be with us through the weekend.

Things to see and watch?

Rocket Launch Thursday at 11:15 a.m., some coastal clouds may obstruct our view.

Meteor “sprinkles” as the Lyrids will be barely seen after midnight.

The Ice Men, Jacksonville’s premier hockey team are in the playoffs and play tonight at the arena.

The Jumbo Shrimp will have a thirsty Thursday.

UV Index will be in the very high range.