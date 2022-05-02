Day 2 of Hurricane Preparedness Week: Before the storm, know your evacuation zone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday is day two of Hurricane Preparedness Week, and knowing your evacuation zone and route before the season starts is crucial.

If the time comes that you and your family need to pack up the car and evacuated, you’ll want to know what zone you’re in and what route you will take.

Find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone. You may also need to leave if you live in a flood-prone area or in a mobile home outside a hurricane evacuation zone. Now is the time to begin planning where you would go and how you would get there.

Where will you stay if you need to leave? How many miles will it take you to get to a safe place? Can you bring pets where you’re going? Remember, your safest place may be to remain home, depending on the storm’s path.

Knowing this ahead of time will eliminate a lot of stress if the day comes.

As hurricane season approaches, listen to local officials on questions related to how you may need to adjust any evacuation plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and your local officials.

You can find your zones for both Florida and Georgia below: