Caliente (hot) for your Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo celebrations under sunny skies. Hot and dry with mostly clear skies tonight. A warm start to your finally Friday with highs hovering around record range. Cloudy skies develop late Friday with a chance of showers, storms late.

Today: Sunny, hot and mainly dry. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Rain chances will average around 10 percent. Mostly clear and warm overnight. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly clear with light patchy inland fog early. Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs near record range with widespread 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Rain chances develop late with some overnight activity expected, 30-40 percent. Record for today 94 degrees way back in 1898.

Looking ahead: A hot end to the week with widespread 90s Friday. The heat continues Saturday with scattered showers, storms followed by a cooler Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Moderate risk of Rip Currents along our beaches.

Pollen: 5.6 Moderate, Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 64

8am 69

9am 75

10am 80

11am 84

12pm 86

3 pm 89

5pm 88

8pm 81

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset: 8:07 pm