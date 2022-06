There were a lucky few who saw a decent downpour or two today with over a half inch of rain fell in central Duval from Arlington to the southside earlier this afternoon.

We’re drying out overnight with a few clouds, lows in the seasonal low 70s.

Tuesday brings back another round of scattered showers with highs in the upper 80s to 90. Skies will be partly cloudy as storms develop after 2pm, 50%-70% inland, 30%-40% along our beaches.

This pattern will follows us through the rest of the workweek.