Tropical Storm Colin forms off Carolina Coast

As of 5am Saturday morning we now have Tropical Storm Colin positioned right off the Carolina Coast. Bringing periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the South Carolina and North Carolina beaches. The Tropical Storm is moving away from Jacksonville with no direct impacts moving forward.

Colin is forecast to moving away from the Carolina coast tracking northeast starting Monday.

Latest NHC Update:

At 5AM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Colin was located just inland over South Carolina near latitude 33.2 North, longitude 79.5 West. Colin is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday. A turn toward the east-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected late Sunday and Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Colin is expected to move northeastward along or just inland of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts through Sunday, and then emerge over the western Atlantic Ocean late Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. Colin is expected to dissipate over the western Atlantic on Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) mainly to the southeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ----------------------

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area in South Carolina this morning and will spread northward to the warning area in North Carolina this afternoon through Sunday.

RAINFALL: Colin will continue to produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of coastal South and North Carolina through Sunday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with isolated amounts up to 4 inches, is expected. This rainfall may result in localized areas of flash flooding.