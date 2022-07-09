Summer storms continue through the weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re settling into a wet summer-like pattern where we start off mostly dry and muggy with storms building through the afternoon. Afternoon scattered storms will be persistent both Saturday and Sunday with seasonal highs in the 90s.

Saturday: The driest day of the weekend. Partly cloudy with showers, storms developing during the afternoon, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph. The storms that do develop will produce heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.

Overnight: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers mainly across SE GA. Lows dip into the mid 70s.

Sunday: Another partly cloudy day with light showers in the morning and scattered storms in the afternoon. Daytime highs will climb into the low 90s. A great day for the Weather Authority App.

Looking ahead: Wet weather follows us into the work week with temperatures in the low 90s.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate