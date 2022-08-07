All eyes on Mid-Atlantic as tropics start churning again

After a long stretch of no activity, we’re starting to see things pick up across the Atlantic. Historically the lull in tropical activity we’ve experienced is not uncommon and typically around this time of year the tropics will start to ramp up again.

The Weather Authority will continue to monitor a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Models are hinting at a decent chance of development over the next week as it travels across the mid Atlantic.

The next name storm of the season would be Danielle.

Latest discussion from the National Hurricane Center:

A tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form around the middle part of this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.