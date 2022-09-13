Showers fade and make way for a “cool front” Tuesday

Good evening! After another humid and stormy day we’re drying out tonight. Come Tuesday we’ll welcome a “cool front” into the area that will bring some showers and storms, but most importantly drop our humidity and leave those north of the front with beautiful weather come Wednesday morning.

Tonight: Drying out with lows dipping into the seasonal low 70s.

Tuesday: A front will sink south offering some relief when it comes to our humidity! A few showers and storms will develop along the front late morning and last through the afternoon as the front sinks south. Daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Behind the front Wednesday morning will be beautiful! Those inland, especially across SE GA will see morning lows in the mid 60s with those closer to I-10 in Florida dipping into the upper 60s low 70s. The big difference will be the humidity! We’ll also drop our rain chances with any shower activity sitting closer to the front south of I-10. Daytime highs will settle into the 80s.

Looking Ahead: The front will lift north by the end of the week increasing our rain chances heading into the weekend.