Most of us will see the sun, some will see a few showers

A hot and breezy Hump day. Cool and clear this morning with patchy fog. Becoming sunny and breezy with northeast wind 10-15 mph, stronger gusts. A few showers possible along our southern beaches, St. Johns and Flagler counties, 20 percent. Clear skies tonight with light wind. The hottest day of the week is Thursday, which is also the first day of Fall...
Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shore. Wind NE 10-15 mph, stronger gusts. Clear and cool tonight with light wind.
Thursday: Fall starts around 9:00 p.m. Sunny and hot! Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the beaches. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Clear skies with cooler temperatures overnight.
Looking ahead: Drier and cooler days ahead.
7am 72
8am 74
9am 77
10am 82
11am 85
12pm 87
3pm 90
5pm 88
8pm 81
10pm 79
11pm 78
Sunrise: 7:14 am
Sunset: 7:24 pm