Most of us will see the sun, some will see a few showers

A hot and breezy Hump day. Cool and clear this morning with patchy fog. Becoming sunny and breezy with northeast wind 10-15 mph, stronger gusts. A few showers possible along our southern beaches, St. Johns and Flagler counties, 20 percent. Clear skies tonight with light wind. The hottest day of the week is Thursday, which is also the first day of Fall...

Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shore. Wind NE 10-15 mph, stronger gusts. Clear and cool tonight with light wind.

Thursday: Fall starts around 9:00 p.m. Sunny and hot! Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the beaches. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Clear skies with cooler temperatures overnight.

Looking ahead: Drier and cooler days ahead.

7am 72

8am 74

9am 77

10am 82

11am 85

12pm 87

3pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 81

10pm 79

11pm 78

Sunrise: 7:14 am

Sunset: 7:24 pm