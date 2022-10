This is the second weekend in a row where the high temperature will remain in the mid 80s and drop into the low 60s.

Today temperatures peaked in the upper 80s and will cool down to the mid to low 60s overnight with a chance for overcast skies.

If you are preparing to tailgate for the Jaguars Sunday game, bring a light jacket for the morning as the temperatures will be in the low 60s. By game-time temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.