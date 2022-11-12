Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures

As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip.

Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s.

Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon.

There is a chance for light rain early Sunday morning north of Brunswick, Georgia. In Florida, there is a slight chance for rain near Flagler and Putnam counties.

Minor tidal flooding will continue for the St. Johns River.

Rip current risks remain moderate.

No chance for tropical development.