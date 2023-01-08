Work week begins with near average temperatures

Sunday brought a high temperature of 72 degrees. However the average temperature for this day is 65 degrees.

Going into the work week there is a chance for more of the same.

Sunday evening the temperature will drop near the low 50s.

Monday morning will begin in the low 50s and warm up near the high 60s to low 70s for the day with clouds in the early morning, and sunny through most of the day.

Chilly mornings and warm afternoons will continue for the rest of the week.

If you are traveling on Monday morning near I-75 there is a chance for dense fog.

Looking ahead, storms are possible for late Thursday going into early morning Friday.

Moderate rip current is in effect through Monday.