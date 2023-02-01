A foggy start then near record highs

Another foggy start, although not as widespread as yesterday. A Dense Fog Advisory will continue through 9 a.m. Fog and clouds will slowly clear to partly cloudy skies late morning, early afternoon. Near record highs today and tomorrow. Rain returns Friday.

Wednesday: Foggy through 9 a.m. then cloudy. Moring lows in the upper 50s to low 60s across SE GA, NE FL. Partly cloudy skies with near record highs in the 70s to low 80s for NE FL, 70s for SE GA. Wind SW/S 5-10 mph. Recipe for fog overnight.

Thursday: Foggy conditions likely. Near record highs continue under partly cloudy skies. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s with dense fog likely. Afternoon highs in the 70s across SE GA, upper 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Clouds build overnight with showers, rain arriving early Friday morning. Wind, SW 5-10 mph.

Pollen count: 6.8 - Juniper...

Looking ahead: A foggy morning followed by a warm afternoon Thursday. Rain with thunderstorms arrives early Friday and continues through early evening.

7am 59

8am 61

9am 65

10am 68

11am 74

12pm 76

3pm 80

5pm 78

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 6:03 pm