Open window weather returns

A workweek warming trend followed by a less than seasonal temperatures this weekend. Clear skies with patchy to areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s today. Much warmer by Thursday.

Today: Patchy to areas of dense fog then mostly sunny. Morning lows in the 40 to low 50s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, low 70s for NE FL, 60s along our sandy shores. Mostly clear tonight with patchy to areas of dense fog overnight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm after early morning fog. Patchy to areas of locally dense fog with wake-up temperatures in the 40s for SE GA, 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s inland with upper 60s along our beaches. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Pollen count: 7.4 - Juniper...

Looking ahead: A warm week will end with scattered showers and isolated storms followed by a reminder that we are still in winter.

7am 46

8am 49

9am 55

10am 59

11am 63

12pm 67

3pm 72

5pm 69

8pm 58

10pm 56

11pm 55

Sunrise: 7:14 am

Sunset: 6:08 pm