More sun, near-record highs for Sunday

It’s another mild start to the day, and more near-record warmth is on the way for the afternoon. We’ll see more sunshine than Saturday, with a few storms possible north of Waycross. Highs today will soar into the low 90s.

A few clouds will remain tonight, and dry conditions are expected. We’ll see morning lows only down in the mid 60s.

Rain and storm chances increase to start the workweek. A blend of sun and clouds will develop, with the best chance for storms along and north of I-10. Highs for Monday will once again push into the low 90s.

Even higher rain and storm chances move in ahead of a cold front Tuesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low 80s.

Drier and sunnier weather returns for midweek, with cooler conditions. Temps Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 70s.

The 80s return to close out the week Friday, with partly cloudy skies and dry weather.

Our next rain chance looks to arrive next weekend.