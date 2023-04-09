Strong winds, rain triggers coast flood advisories, warnings

Winds from the north, northeast could cause an increase in water levels along the Atlantic Coast, specially during high tide. Moderate to major coastal flooding is possible tonight through Monday. Though rain from Sunday to Monday may only be light to moderate it could further instigate flooding. Beach erosion is also possible.

Sunday evening temperatures will be in the mid 50s for the region with cloudy skies, light rain and winds 15-20 miles per hour with gust near 30 miles per hour.

Monday morning begins with temperatures in the upper 50s, winds in the teens, cloudy skies and light rain. Gusts peaking near 30-35 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon temperatures will peak into the upper 60s, winds in the teens for Northeast Florida and in the 20s for Southeast Georgia. Rain and cloudy skies rain into the evening.

Multiple Weather Warning for Coastal Region (WJXT TV 4)

Wind Advisory for Duval County until April 10th at 8 PM

High Rip Current Risk