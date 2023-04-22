Quiet morning, few showers and storms later today

It’s a warm and quiet start to the weekend, but scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm will be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Highs for Saturday will push into the upper 80s.

Quieter weather returns for Sunday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and dry conditions to close out the weekend, with temps in the low 80s.

An active stretch of weather is looking likely for next week. The start of Monday looks dry, but a few showers will be possible very late in the day heading into Monday night. Highs for Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Higher rain and storm chances arrive midweek as a frontal boundary stalls across the region. Scattered showers and storms will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s.

The unsettled weather will continue into the back end of next week, with showers and storms likely and temps in the 80s.