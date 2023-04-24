Mother Nature will take care of your plants this week

Overcast skies with a slight chance of afternoon showers after the lunch hour. Temperatures will be shy of our seasonal averages today with near seasonal temperatures this week. Rain chances will increase through the week.

Today: Becoming cloudy with showers possible, mainly south of I-10. Cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Rain chances 20 - 30 percent. Cloudy skies overnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy to partly cloudy skies early then partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Scattered showers. 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Pollen count: 7.2 - Grasses, Oak, Bayberry

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures with scattered showers, storms this week.

7am 55

8am 59

9am 64

10am 69

11am 72

12pm 74

3pm 78

5pm 76

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 8:00 pm