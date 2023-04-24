Mother Nature will take care of your plants this week

Overcast skies with a slight chance of afternoon showers after the lunch hour. Temperatures will be shy of our seasonal averages today with near seasonal temperatures this week. Rain chances will increase through the week.
Today: Becoming cloudy with showers possible, mainly south of I-10. Cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Rain chances 20 - 30 percent. Cloudy skies overnight.
Tuesday: Cloudy to partly cloudy skies early then partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Scattered showers. 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.
Pollen count: 7.2 - Grasses, Oak, Bayberry
Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures with scattered showers, storms this week.
7am 55
8am 59
9am 64
10am 69
11am 72
12pm 74
3pm 78
5pm 76
8pm 72
10pm 70
11pm 69
Sunrise: 6:50 am
Sunset: 8:00 pm