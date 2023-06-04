Scattered showers, breezy for Sunday

We’re waking up to plenty of clouds, and scattered showers will continue to move in during the daytime hours. It will turn breezy as well, with highs only in the low 80s.

The showers will exit later this evening, with gradual clearing overnight. We’ll see morning lows in the upper 60s.

Great weather returns just in time to start the workweek. Expect partly cloudy skies Monday and low humidity values. Temps for Monday will be in the low 80s.

Warmer weather quickly moves in starting Tuesday. A blend of sun and clouds is expected, with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances slowly tick higher as we move into midweek. Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting Wednesday, with the highest chance on Friday.