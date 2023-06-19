Tracking the Tropics

Two tropical systems are developing off the coast of Africa.

Two tropical systems are developing off the coast of Africa.

We have been watching a Tropical Wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic. It continues to produce rain and storms that are becoming more organized. A tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form over the next day or so from the system. Formation chances for the next 48 and 7 days are currently 90 percent.

The second system is in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, just a couple hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. It remains disorganized and has only a 10 to 20 percent chance of developing over the next 48 hours to 7 days.

Infrared Satellite Imagery provides view of two systems in the Eastern Atlantic (WJXT TV 4)