Quiet overnight, higher storm chances for Wednesday

David Heckard, Assistant chief meteorologist

July 4th overnight forecast

After some evening storms, the fireworks displays went off with dry conditions. Showers will be long gone overnight, with morning lows in the mid 70s.

Higher rain and storm chances arrive to start the shortened workweek. Expect the activity to develop in the afternoon and evening, with highs in the mid 90s.

More moisture arrives for Thursday, with even higher rain and storm chances. Temps for Thursday will be in the mid 90s.

More scattered showers and storms are likely to close out the week, with highs on Friday in the low 90s.

David Heckard is The Weather Authority's Assistant Chief Meteorologist.

