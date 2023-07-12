Wednesday Weather!

The heat and humidity are making for a HOT day today, and will provide potentially dangerous “Feels Like” temperatures Thursday and Friday.

The scattered showers and isolated storms we see today will be from the afternoon sea breeze.

Tonight: A few showers with storms. Partly cloudy.

Thursday: Dangerously hot and humid with scattered showers and isolated storms.

Heat index values of up to 107 degrees with showers and storms, 30-50 percent.

Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead. Hot temperatures with possible heat advisories and daily rounds of scattered showers, storms