A warm Wednesday Night, Heat builds the rest of the week

Update: Weakening storms will slowly drift south of Putnam County as a few showers with storms fade near and along Hwy 301/US1. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy to areas of dense fog Thursday morning.

Abundant heat with limited showers and storms Thursday. Heat Advisories will be possible with heat index temperatures between 104-108. Scattered showers with storms will be possible daily although coverage will be limited to areas near Hwy 301 to I-95 and the beaches due to the west, southwest wind.

Tonight: Showers and isolated storms weaken. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with patchy to areas of dense fog inland.

Thursday: Scattered showers and isolated storms, developing near and along Highway 301 to I-95 and the beaches, 20-30 percent for SE GA, 40-50 percent for NE FL. Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Highs in the mid-90s. Feels Like temperatures around 104-108 degrees. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead. Hot temperatures with possible heat advisories and daily rounds of scattered showers, and storms through the end of the week.

Sunrise: 6:33 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm