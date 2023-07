It’s another hot day outside! Hydrate! Hydrate! Hydrate!

Scattered showers and isolated storms, developing later in the afternoon and evening.

20-30 percent for SE GA, 30-40 percent for NE FL.

Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s.

Highs in the low-90s.

Feels Like temperatures around 104-108 degrees.

Looking ahead. Hot temperatures with possible heat advisories and daily rounds of scattered showers, and storms through the end of the week and into the weekend.