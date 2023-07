Today: A hot afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Limited rain chances 10-20 percent.

The best chances for afternoon storms will be along our southern counties from Alachua to Flagler County.

Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures around 100 to 103 degrees.

Looking ahead. Hot and mainly dry this week with isolated afternoon rain activity due to the sea breeze and heat.