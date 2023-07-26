80º
A Slightly Wet and HOT Wednesday

Katie Garner, The Morning Show Meteorologist Katie Garner, Jacksonville, FL

Good Morning!

Weather today will be HOT HOT HOT, with highs in the low to mid-90′s and heat index temperatures in the triple digits.

A change in the wind will carry showers and storms inland later this afternoon.

Overall, you will see sunshine with some cloud cover today.

A few late day showers and storms are possible from Highway 301 to I-75, 30-50 percent.

Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s with upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores.

As we look ahead, it gets hotter over the weekend.

