By midnight temperatures will be in the low 80s, upper 70s with a light wind from the southwest and partly cloudy skies. Rain continues to impact SE Georgia and NE Florida until the late evening.

The heaviest rain will be from 4 PM until 8 PM and then shifting to more isolated light rain in the evening.

Below is a look at a timeline of rain chances via Futurecast.

Potential Storms by 6 PM (WJXT TV 4)

Potential Storms by 8 PM (WJXT TV 4)