Your Tuesday Morning Forecast- Another Wet Day Ahead

Good Tuesday Morning! Did you hear that thunder, and see that lightning last night? Prepare for a repeat tonight, with a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms for portions of our viewing area. he onshore flow returns.

We will see partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and storms, 30-40 percent.

Patchy fog is in the forecast this morning, then skies become partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing after 2 p.m. across SE GA this sliding south to NE FL during the late afternoon, evening. Again, some could be severe so run your errands, and walk the dog early!

Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s. Wind N 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead. Seasonal temperatures with seasonal, summertime showers, storms for the rest of the week.

Tropics: 2 systems to watch!

1st system- 10% chance of development over the next 2 days, 10% chance of development over the next 7 days. Currently this gale force, non tropical low pressure system is located over the western Atlantic, several hundred miles S/SW of Cape Race, Newfoundland. The low is forecast to move quickly toward the E/NE at 30 to 35mph over colder waters today, and tropical development is not expected.

2nd system- Located about 700 miles NE of the Northern Leeward Islands, this system has a a 40% chance of development over the next 2 days, and a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days.