A Warm and Wet Afternoon Ahead!

Good Saturday Morning!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast today, with some arriving early.

Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms is the name of the game, so grab the poncho if you’re going out for lunch or dinner.

Essentially we’ll see a few showers developing before Noon, and then revving up again in the form of scattered showers throughout the evening.

The morning lows are in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. The afternoon highs will be in the low 90s, with heat index temperatures in the triple digits.