Storms likely this afternoon, some possibly strong

It’s been a fairly quiet and cooler morning, but rain and storms will be likely heading into the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The rain and storms will slowly fade away later this evening, with quiet conditions returning. Morning lows will be in the low 90s.

The elevated rain and storm chances will continue into Thursday. Once again, the best chance for activity will be in the PM hours, with highs in the low 90s.

Drier air does arrive for Friday and the weekend, with just an isolated shower expected. Highs for Friday and the weekend will be in the low to mid 90s.