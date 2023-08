Happy Thursday Morning!

Scattered showers and storms continue throughout the day today.

You will likely see patchy fog early then skies become partly cloudy.

Showers and storms will develop from late morning through the evening hours, 70% for NE FL, 40% percent for SE GA.

Morning lows in the 70s.

Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

Feels Like temperatures up to 105 degrees. Wind SW 5-10 mph.