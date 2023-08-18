Are you thinking about the weekend? Me too

Now: The last of the evening thunderstorms are winding down near I-75 to Highway 301. Cloudy skies continue.

Rest of Tonight: Cloudy and dry after midnight. Patchy fog for inland areas.

Friday: Highs in the mid 90s return with limited showers, storms. A trend that kicks off the weekend! Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy and hot. Showers and storms will develop from late morning through the early evening hours, 20-40 percent for NE FL, 10-20 percent for SE GA. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Feels Like temperatures up to 105 degrees. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy and hot with afternoon storms this weekend

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 8:06 pm