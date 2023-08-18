81º
Join Insider

Weather

Are you thinking about the weekend? Me too

Hot start to the weekend

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, Weekend
. (.)

Now:  The last of the evening thunderstorms are winding down near I-75 to Highway 301.  Cloudy skies continue.

Rest of Tonight:  Cloudy and dry after midnight.  Patchy fog for inland areas.

Friday:  Highs in the mid 90s return with limited showers, storms.  A trend that kicks off the weekend!  Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy and hot.  Showers and storms will develop from late morning through the early evening hours, 20-40 percent for NE FL, 10-20 percent for SE GA.  Morning lows in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.  Feels Like temperatures up to 105 degrees.  Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead:  Partly cloudy and hot with afternoon storms this weekend

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 8:06 pm

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

email

facebook

twitter