Tracking the Tropics:

Disturbance AL91: Storms continue to move toward the western portion of the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical depression could form by Tuesday, August 22nd.

Tropical Storm Franklin: Storms continue to organize with an area of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea. A NOAA Hurricane Reconnaissance mission is currently going to investigate the system this afternoon. TS Franklin appears to be moving on a track toward the eastern and central Caribbean, before turning northward and potentially affecting the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Tuesday or Wednesday, where tropical storm watches could become necessary later this afternoon. Of all of the current activity Franklin is the most likely to have an impact on Florida as of August 20th.

Tropical Depression Six: It is currently located east of the northern Leeward Islands. However, TD Six is expected to dissipate by Monday, August 21st.

Tropical Storm Emily: Newly formed Tropical Storm Emily is west-northeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. TS Emily shows no sign of impacting Florida or Georgia.

Disturbance 3: Disorganized storms have developed off of the coast of Africa, southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. A tropical depression could form later this week.