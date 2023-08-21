Quiet evening, more warmth ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s been a warm but mostly dry Monday, and the quiet conditions will continue this evening. Just an isolated shower will be possible, with temps falling into the 70s.

Some patchy fog will be possible in inland areas overnight, with morning lows in the mid 70s.

The warmth and mostly dry conditions will continue Tuesday. An isolated PM shower will again be possible, with highs in the mid 90s.

Slightly higher rain chances return for midweek. Coverage will be a touch higher, but some will stay dry. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 90s.

Drier air is expected for Friday, with once again just an isolated shower expected. Temps to close out the week will be in the mid 90s.

The weekend looks to feature higher rains and warmer temps. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s.