Tracking the Tropics and your Local Forecast

This morning’s temperatures will begin in the low 70s, with a light wind and mostly cloudy skies.

This afternoon, temperatures will peak into the upper 80s, and low 90s with a wind about 10 miles per hour from the southeast and partly cloudy skies. Light rain is possible.

Looking Ahead: Tropical Storm Idalia could become a category one or two Hurricane before making landfall on the Gulf coast of Florida.

Prepare NOW- the latest preparations should be in place by tomorrow morning.

SE Georgia and NE Florida could be impacted by an increase in winds and rain by late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.